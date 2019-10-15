Distracted driving simulator coming to several southeast Mo high schools

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The PEERS Foundation and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are bringing a distracted driving simulator to several schools in the Heartland.
A study of the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers by WalletHub ranked Missouri teen drivers among the worst in the nation, coming in at 48.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan non-profit organization, the PEERS Foundation, will bring the Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator (ARDDES) with the Aware Distracted Driving Program to 10 schools in Mo. this year.
They are doing so with funding from MoDOT, according to company officials.
The program is coming to the following schools:
- Kennett High School in Kennett, Mo. on Oct. 21 from 7:35 a.m. to 1:35 p.m.
- Malden High School in Malden, Mo. on Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Caruthersville High School in Caruthersville, Mo. from Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- New Madrid County Central High School in New Madrid, Mo. on Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ARDDES experience uses live teaching, video and peer interaction with the driving simulator.
The company said participants wear a Meta2 augmented-reality headset and are challenged to make decisions with realistic distractions.
