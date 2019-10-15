Cardinals bats remain cold after a 8-1 loss to Washington, Nationals lead 3-0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals looked to back up pitching ace Jac Flaherty with some hitting action in Game 3 for the NLCS.
The Nationals put up 4 runs in the second innings with doubles from Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendricks.
Kendricks had another run-scoring double in the fifth, along with Ryan Zimmerman.
Victor Robles hit a solo home run in the sixth to make it 6-0 Nationals.
Cardinals finally were able to get on the board in the seventh with a single and error to left field by Paul DeJong.
Zimmerman plated another run in the bottom of the seventh to make a final of 8-1 National.
Washington holds a 3-0 lead in the series and the Cardinals are on the brink of elimination.
