Cardinals bats remain cold after a 8-1 loss to Washington, Nationals lead 3-0

(Source: KFVS)
By Kyle Hinton | October 14, 2019 at 10:08 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals looked to back up pitching ace Jac Flaherty with some hitting action in Game 3 for the NLCS.

The Nationals put up 4 runs in the second innings with doubles from Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendricks.

Kendricks had another run-scoring double in the fifth, along with Ryan Zimmerman.

Victor Robles hit a solo home run in the sixth to make it 6-0 Nationals.

Cardinals finally were able to get on the board in the seventh with a single and error to left field by Paul DeJong.

Zimmerman plated another run in the bottom of the seventh to make a final of 8-1 National.

Washington holds a 3-0 lead in the series and the Cardinals are on the brink of elimination.

