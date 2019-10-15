Cape Girardeau firefighters train for rope rescues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department spent Tuesday morning, October 15 climbing up and down the side of a parking garage at Saint Francis Healthcare System to train for rope rescues.
"The frequencies in situations in which we deal with this is very low. We call this low frequency-high risk situations," Cape Girardeau Fire Captain Matt Mittrucker said. "So it's important that we're trained to a level to where we're able to deliver those services; should they be needed and we are competent and capable."
Firefighters climbed the side of the building with a rope. They also are able to rappel down carrying another individual to mimic a rescue.
Mittrucker said it's important they have this training as the Cape Girardeau and surrounding area has many buildings and landscape challenges.
“We have a lot of industrial situations,” Mittrucker said. “We have some cliffs in the area and things like that to where it may be recreational climbers. In the industrial environment, there’s many businesses that have confined spaces.”
Rope training is a certification for firefighters through the State of Missouri.
