Water main break in Sikeston, service not interrupted

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews in Sikeston, Missouri are working to fix a water main break.
The break was found in the 1200 block of W. Murray Lane.
City officials with the Board of Municipal Utilities said they do not think water service will be interrupted for customers in the 1100, 1200 and 1300 blocks of W. Murray Lne and the 1300 block of Ann Drive.
While repairs are being made water service could be affected if the need arises, according to city officials.
