Vintage Now supports Safe House for Women with a decade of shows

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It will be a decade of shows for the Vintage Now Fashion Show in Cape Girardeau on Saturday night, October 19.
Vintage Now is a fashion show fundraiser that benefits the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.
This year's show has a Heroes & Legends theme and they hope to bring in thousands to the show.
"We're going to be talking about world changing people throughout time and around the world who've done incredible things," Safe House for Women Executive Director Jessica Hill said.
“We can not only recognize famous people that we think of as heroes, legends and icons, but we can recognize local heroes as well.”
They plan on presenting and recognizing local heroes, legends and icons also.
"During the halftime portion of our show, we'll be recognizing folks who have inspired others as heroes and showcasing them as part of our program as well," Hill said.
Hill said the Vintage Now shows over the years has generated enough money to be able to buy a new facility to where they are now able to help provide more support for those needing help in domestic violence and abuse situations.
“That has really made such a difference for us,” Hill said. “Ten years ago we knew we needed a newer and larger more accessible shelter.”
Vintage Now Founder and Director Debra Boyer Maevers said she is thankful for the support over the years from everyone and encourages them to come to the show and have a great night out all while supporting a good cause.
"I'm so proud of our community and the community's support that we get for our show," Boyer Maevers said. "It makes my heart happy to know that there are so many people in our community willing to help support our mission."
Admission tickets are still available by visiting the Vintage Now website here.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Show-Me-Center on October 19.
