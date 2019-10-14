Three found dead in barn after fire in Pendleton County

DEMOSSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Falmouth Fire Department is investigating fatal fire in a barn where three people were found dead.
They say the fire happened in a barn at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Kentucky Highway 17 North in DeMossville near Butler in Pendleton County.
Three people were found dead inside the barn, officials say; one man, and two juvenile females.
Officials have not released the names, ages, or any relation between the three people killed.
They say they the cause of the fire is not ‘suspicious’ at this time.
Kentucky State Police and the Campbell County Fire Investigative Team are handling the investigation.
Piner and Ryland Fire Departments as well as Pendleton County EMS and Kenton County Air One also responded to the scene, as well as the Pendleton County Sheriff, Coroner, and Falmouth police.
Officials say the bodies will be examined by the KSP Medical Examiners Office and Pendleton County Coroner.
They are not saying if the three people died due to the fire. Officials say they will have to wait for the results of the autopsies.
More information will be released later Monday.
