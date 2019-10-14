Southeast Mo. State is warning students about job scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scammers aren’t just targeting people by phone, but they are taking measures to lure in college students by email.
Jenna Schwartz, a student at Southeast, said she receives a lot of job alerts to her student email that look real until you read them closely.
“There was one at the beginning of the summer where it was pretty well written it felt maybe legit and I had been here from recruiters from linked so I thought maybe they had got my email there," she said.
After checking with career services, she learned it was fake. Now, Schwartz said she can easily tell the difference.
“Once you start looking at it, the email is really bare bones just personal assistant, part times,”she said.
Director of Career Services Dan Presson said scammers know students need jobs.
“Fraudulent scammers, they know that students are looking for part-time employment,” he said.
He said scammers will hire a student through an email. Then they will ask for their address to mail the check. Next,they’ll send them to the bank.
“They’ll cancel the check before the check can actually clear in a student’s bank account and then once those students have mailed and mailed them the gifts cards back, that’s when the students are liable for the cost of the gift card,” said Presson.
According to a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, they’re getting similar emails. The office of information technology said they block 80-90 percent of the scam emails that are directed to students, faculty and staff.
Schwartz said she has an idea on why it happens.
"I think that's why they prey on college students because they know that we're vulnerable and desperate," she said.
Presson said students are becoming hip to it.
“I believe that our students are becoming more attuned to what is a legitimate employment opportunity,” he said.
