Southeast Missouri State University says ‘Let’s Soar’ for Homecoming 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming kicks off October 21-26 with a full week of events.
For information on Homecoming 2019 at Southeast, contact Alumni Relations at alumni@semo.edu.
Highlights include presentation of the University’s Man and Woman of the Year; the Copper Dome Society and Merit Award Dinner featuring the presentation of the 2019 Alumni and Faculty Merit Awards, the Distinguished Service Award and Distinguished Young Alumni Service Award; the Homecoming parade; and football game.
Throughout Homecoming week, the University will celebrate Southeast alumni, parents, faculty and staff who have made so many opportunities possible for students with the Thank A Giver initiative. Students will tag equipment, facilities and buildings with “Made Possible by a Donor” signs.
Festivities to welcome alumni to campus begin on Friday with an endowed scholarship reception at 4:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center. This “invitation-only” event is an opportunity for endowed scholarship donors to meet the students who benefit from their generosity.
Following the reception, the Copper Dome Society Dinner and Merit Award presentations will take place.
A social begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Members of the University’s Copper Dome Society are invited to this annual dinner during which the Alumni Association’s 2019 Alumni Merit Awards will be presented. The 2019 Faculty Merit Award, 2019 Distinguished Service Award and the 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Service Award also will be presented.
Saturday starts Homecoming morning with “Alumni Coffee & Donuts” at 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Barbara Hope Kem Statuary Hall.
The Homecoming parade begins at 9:30 a.m. This year’s parade marshals are 2004 Southeast graduate Jeremy Boyer, St. Louis Blues’ organist, and 2002 Southeast graduate Nick Wierciak, vice president of Ticketing, Premium and Suite Sales with the St. Louis Blues.
After the parade, alumni can visit the Academic Hall Dome from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about the history of the University’s landmark administration building and sign their name alongside those of hundreds of other alumni who have left their signatures inside the dome over the past century.
The campus and alumni communities also are invited to the Rosemary Berkel Crisp Hall of Nursing Grand Re-Opening and the 25th Anniversary of the Family Nurse Practitioners Program Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Football tailgating begins at 11 a.m. The tailgate will feature live music, refreshments and appearances by the Southeast Marching Band, Sundancers, cheerleaders and Rowdy as they lead the football team in the Redhawk Walk down Bellevue and into the stadium.
The Homecoming football game kicks off at 1 p.m. when the Southeast Redhawks take on the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Houck Field. The University’s 2019 Man and Woman of the Year will be announced during halftime.
As part of the Homecoming celebration, student groups will paint artwork on downtown Cape Girardeau window storefronts.
A Homecoming Talent Show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 in Academic Hall Auditorium. Southeast students are encouraged to cheer on their friends as they vie for cash prizes in the annual show.
Field Day is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24, in Houck Field House. Students compete in various events, including charades, musical chairs, tug-of-war and a relay race.
A Spirit Rally, featuring the Southeast Marching Band, Sundancers and cheerleaders, will immediately follow the Field Day activities. Students are encouraged to participate in a costume contest and dance competition.
A Homecoming Bash is scheduled for 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, beginning with all students and the campus community are invited to support the women’s soccer team as it faces Jacksonville State University at 6:30 p.m. After the game, students are invited to continue celebrating with an evening of fun, music, games and activities at Southeast’s River Campus.
