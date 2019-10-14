Road work scheduled for area of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will undergo asphalt work on Oct. 14.
Crews with the City of Cape Girardeau will work on the busy area between Kingshighway and Clark Streets begining at 8:30 a.m.
While this work is going on, one lane going east and one lane going west will be closed to traffic.
Traffic control devices will be placed in the area to alert drivers.
City officials said the roadway will never be completely closed. However, the one open lane each way could change during the project.
Drivers are urged to drive with caution.
This work is expected to last for four days, weather permitting.
City officials also ask that driver find alternate routes if possible.
For more information, please contact the City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 1-573-339-6327.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.