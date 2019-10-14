Peabody to close mining facilities in Saline County, Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Peabody announced it will close the Arclar Complex in southern Illinois.
According to the company on Monday, October 14, the Complex is expected to cease production due to the uneconomic mining conditions. The company said it is “in discussions with customers to alternately meet their coal needs.”
The mine and processing facility are expected to move into closure and reclamation activities. The closure is scheduled for the middle of December.
This will affect about 225 workers at the Wildcat Hills Mine and the nearby coal processing facility.
According to the company it is working with employees and their families to minimize the impact. They say those who are interested and in good standing will be offered positions at other Peabody operations who have openings. Separation benefits will be offered to workers, along with outplacement assistance.
The Arclar Complex has operated in southern Illinois for more than 20 years and Wildcat Hills has been open since 2006.
The company said in a statement:
According to Peabody, the mine sold 1.4 million tons of coal in 2018.
