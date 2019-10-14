Optometrist, winery owner announces bid for Ill. State Rep. seat in 115th District

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Dr. Paul Jacobs formally declared his candidacy for Illinois State Representative in the 115h District in Carbondale on Monday, Oct. 14.
Dr. Jacobs is known for his optometry practice in Carbondale and for his winery in Alto Pass, Von Jakob Winery and Brewery.
Jacobs said he had been think about running for office for some time. His platform is to oppose tax increases and address the state’s finances.
“Now more than ever, Illinois needs reform-minded legislators like me to fix Illinois’ financial problems,” said Jacobs. "I thought long and hard about running and I decided to go ahead and run because taxpayers need a friend in Springfield. I will stand with the taxpayers of this state by advocating for tax relief and by opposing the progressive income tax which will be on the ballot in the 2020 election.”
Jacobs states he is pro-life and a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment. He also opposes sanctuary cities in Illinois.
Rep. Terri Bryant currently holds the seat for the 115th district.
In August, Bryant announced she was running for the 58th District State Senate seat in 2020 to succeed State Sen. Paul Schimpf.
Schimpf announced in August he was not seeking reelection.
The 115th district includes areas in Jefferson, Washington, Perry, Jackson and Union Counties.
