Motorcyclist crashes in attempt to avoid deer, charged with DUI

By Jasmine Adams | October 14, 2019 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 8:30 AM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcycle driver is facing charges after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky.

Sheriff’s office officials said 63-year-old Randall Earl Langston of Dukedom, Tennessee has been charged with DUI second offense with an aggravating circumstance, operating on a DUI suspended license and failure to maintain required insurance.

Officials said they were called out to the crash on Sunday, Oct. 17 around 9:40 p.m. on KY 129 west of Dukedom.

Langston had been traveling east on the road when he swerved to avoid a deer.

Official said he was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the road and hit an embankment.

Langston was taken to an area medical center my emergency services.

He received non-life threatening injuries.

