10/13/19 - Remembering Mike Shain

Mike was an old school journalist--the best kind of journalist. He told fantastic stories from the good ol’ days. He worked seven days a week back then. He loved news and felt a personal duty to you to be here through the good and the bad times. During the blizzard of ’79, Mike walked to the station through waist high snow and lived here for three days so that he could tell you what was going on. His only meals came from a vending machine. Want to know who to call in East Prairie for a story? Ask Mike. Want to know how Pope County voted in an election? Ask Mike. Want to know the history of flooding, earthquakes, and tornadoes in the Heartland? Well, you know where this is going. Mike was the newsroom’s Encyclopedia and he always had time for everyone. I can’t tell you how much that meant to every young reporter who walked through that door.