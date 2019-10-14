Man accused of sexually assaulting teen now faces rape, sodomy charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond Cannon, 55, has been charged with rape and sodomy.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Officials said on Oct. 13 they responded to a Reidland home for the alleged assault.
Investigating officials said a 14-year-old female had been in Cannon’s care overnight.
They interviewed Cannon, the victim and witnesses.
Officials said they learned that Cannon sexually assaulted the teen while she attempted to sleep.
