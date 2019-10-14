Jackson police officers recognized for swift water rescue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Jackson police officers are being recognized for saving a man’s life during a swift water rescue.
On September 20, heavy rains flooded the low water bridge on Mary Street near Jackson city park.
A man tried to drive through the flooded road but the fast water pushed his truck off the concrete and more than 2,000 feet down Hubble Creek.
Officer Danny Brosnan and officer Kimberly Shuck were on duty that night and put themselves in harms way to find and rescue the driver.
“I was able to find the vehicle underneath the West Jackson Boulevard bridge,” Brosnan said. “The vehicle was completely submerged in water. The only thing sticking out was the top of the truck.”
After spotting the flooded vehicle Brosnan started searching for the driver.
Soon after Brosnan heard him yelling for help downstream and without hesitating went into the water.
“He was hanging onto a branch or a vine, I worked my way to him, just held on to him. Making sure that he stayed away from the current," Brosnan said. "We just waited for rescue to get there and get us out because it was too steep to climb especially with how muddy it was.”
Officer Kimberly Shuck was second on scene and helped the rescue team throw a rope to Brosnan and the driver who actually had other injuries that limited his mobility.
“There was multiple fire and police officers trying to pull him up out of the water," Shuck said. "It was a really good feeling of just he is alright. He is able to go home tonight and not have any real further medical issues.”
Brosnan and Shuck were given the Meritorious Service Award for their quick actions.
“Talking to your family and friends, it’s hard to explain to them what you do on a daily basis," Shuck said. "So for them to see a little further into what I do day to day is nice.”
“It was a very humbling experience," Brosnan said. "I pursued this career to help other people. I was just lucky to be the first one on scene to be able to help him. I know that any other office who works for our department would’ve done the same thing.”
Signs on Mary Street leading to the low-lying bridge read: “Danger. Impassable during high water.”
Both officers urged the driving public to not drive through a flooded road and instead use the proper detours.
“Those signs are there for a reason, and I hope this story will help raise awareness," Brosnan said. “Not only does this pose a danger to the driver and the passengers, but also rescue personnel who have to try to get you and the vehicle out.”
