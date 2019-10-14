First Alert: We’re waking up to a cool morning

(KFVS) - We’ll have a cool morning, but not as cold as this past weekend.
Lisa Michaels says to expect temperatures to be in the 30 and 40s.
Today is expected to be another pleasant day with sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the low 70s by the afternoon.
Clouds will increase late tonight into tomorrow ahead of our next front.
During the afternoon and early evening, rain and storms are likely to move in. This is especially true for central and southern Heartland counties.
There could be a strong storm with gusty winds, but severe weather isn’t likely.
Below average temps will take control during most of this week, but we will warm back near average into the low and mid 70s by the weekend.
We are watching another system that will move in by the end of the week bringing another round of rain/storms.
