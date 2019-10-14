Emergency crews respond to crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an early morning crash involving a pedestrian in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, Oct. 14.
The crash happened on the 7300 block of Ogden Landing Rd.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Dontavien Johnson, of Paducah, was driving car eastbound.
When the car rounded a curve, deputies report the passenger side of the vehicle came into contact with 26-year-old Jacoby Barnes, of Paducah.
The sheriff’s office said Barnes had been walking eastbound along the white fog line of the roadway before he was hit.
An ambulance crew transported Barnes to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
West McCracken Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
