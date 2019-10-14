Cape Girardeau police officer urges drivers to focus on road after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau police officer is thankful he is still alive after almost getting hit while directing traffic.
“Man, I could have been killed or injured seriously,” said William Sammut, a patrol officer.
Officer Sammut didn’t think he would be the one needing help while on duty.
“While I was out there a vehicle struck my patrol vehicle and came pretty close to striking me while I was out there doing traffic control,” said Sammut.
He said he was directing traffic at the scene of a three-car crash on Interstate 55 Thursday, Oct. 10. Sammut said this is something that he has done many times, but this time it ended differently.
“I had my vehicle with emergency lights, I had road cones, I was out there with a vest doing hand signals and you could see the crash scene ahead because there were several firetrucks and ambulances on the scene so there was a lot of indicators that a normal person would have reacted too,” he said.
Sammut said he’s had close encounters before, but this one was too close for comfort.
“If it had hit me, I probably wouldn’t be here talking right now. I was a little scared at first and thankful someone was looking out for me,” he said.
Sammut said when traveling through a crash scene, a drivers one job is to pay attention to the road.
“If you’re texting, if you’re playing with your radio, whatever you’re doing that’s taking you off the roadway, it’s just matters of time before you get in a crash and hurt somebody," he said.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with careless and imprudent driving.
