A Beautiful Day In Store

A cool morning, but not as cold as this past weekend, with temperatures in the upper 30 to mid 40s. Today is expected to be another pleasant day with sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the low 70s by the afternoon.
Clouds will increase late tonight into tomorrow ahead of our next front. During the afternoon and early evening, rain and storms are likely to move in especially in our central and southern counties. There could be a strong storm with gusty winds, but severe weather isn’t likely.
Below average temps take control during most of this week, but we will warm back near average into the low and mid 70s by the weekend. We are watching another system that will move in by the end of the week bringing another round of rain/storms.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.