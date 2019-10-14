Another cold front moves our way tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing sunny skies and pleasant temperatures across the Heartland this afternoon. This evening we will see a few clouds begin to increase and this will keep temperatures from dropping as far as we have seen the past few nights. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s northeast to lower 50s far south.
Tuesday we will see clouds increasing with showers and thunderstorms developing late as a cold front approaches. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Scattered storms will become likely during the early evening hours Tuesday. Right now, the severe weather does not appear to be wide spread but a strong storms or two could occur.
A slight cool down will enter the Heartland once the cold front moves through. Much of the Heartland will see lows in the 30s again by Thursday morning.
