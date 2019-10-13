8-year-old girl helps provide 4,000 meals for children for her birthday present

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - 8-year-old Raelyn Simptkins wanted to do something special for her birthday instead of getting traditional presents. She decided to provide 4,000 meals for hungry kids.
"It's because I have enough toys," Simptkins said.
Simptkins resides in Jackson, Mo and turned 8 years old on October 3. As her birthday was approaching, she was asked what she wanted for gifts.
Her reply was to feed children that are hungry.
"It's because God loves all children and he loves me," Simptkins said. "I know that the reason I like to do this is because it's just how I like to feed other people. I like to put the little packages in the boxes. It's fun."
Hope International, Inland Cape Rice Company and family and friends came together to help Simptkins with her birthday goal.
Simptkins and her support team met at the Jackson Civic Center on Sunday where they packed 4,000 nutritional bags of food through the Hope for Kidz campaign with Hope International.
Casey Stoner, Simptkins mother, said that they've helped out at meal packing events before and her daughter loved it.
Stoner said she is very proud that her daughter chose to give to others, especially at such an early age.
"I'm glad that she has that heart and initiative to want to help feed those less fortunate," Stoner said. "And I'm glad that at 8 years old, she understands that."
Inland Cape Rice Company also donated the rice for the event and even honored Simptkins with a plaque and thanking her for her dedication to supporting others.
Hope International are to ship the 4,000 packed meals to various countries around the world to feed children that are in need.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.