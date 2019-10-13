The NAACP to hold Carbondale’s 42nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

CARBONDAL, Il. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Branch of the NAACP is holding its annual Freedom Fund Banquet, on October 27, 2019.
It will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center. The event starts at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets for this event are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased until Friday, October 12th, 2019.
Limited tickets available at the door.
Tables for 8 can be purchased for $350.
Great Boars will be providing dinner for this event.
All proceeds from this event go to scholarships for college-bound seniors in Southern Illinois.
This year’s theme is “When We Fight, We Win” which was the theme at the national convention in Detroit, MI.
The keynote speaker will be Illinois Comptroller, Susana Mendoza.
Comptroller Mendoza began her political career in the mid-1990’s. She was invited to coordinate the campaign for Jesse Granato, an incumbent alderman, on Chicago’s southwest side.
At just 28-years-old, she ran and was elected to 92nd Illinois General Assembly, she was the youngest member ever elected.
In 2011, Mendoza was elected to serve as City Clerk of Chicago. She was the first woman elected to serve in that post.
She became Comptroller after a special election due to the passing of Judy Barr Topinka.
Comptroller Mendoza took office right when the two year budget impasse started with Former Governor Rauner.
During her 1st year she introduced and passed the “Debt Transparency Act”. This bill allows residents and lawmakers to see the debts owed by the state.
This bill was vetoed by Governor Rauner but was overridden by lawmakers.
In 2018, she ran for a full term and won by 59% of the vote.
Mendoza had a video leak that showed her intention to run for Chicago mayor. After not securing enough votes to be included in a runoff, she ended her campaign and endorsed current Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Ads can be purchased and will be published in their souvenir booklet.
To advertise you can contact Dr. Linda Flowers, Branch president, at (618)457-4726.
To request an ad by email, send the request to carbondalebranchnaacp@gmail.com.
All ad requests must be submitted by no later than Friday, October 4th, 2019
If you have questions or would like more info, contact Diane Hood Banquet chair at (618)303-5974 or Roy Mazuchowski Communications chair at (618)203-1687. Roy is
available by email at carbondalebranchnaacp@gmail.com.
