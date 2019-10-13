Jackson County girl missing

MURPHYSBORO,Il. (KFVS) - Abigail Jones of Murphysboro, Il is missing.
She was last seen on Oct 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., leaving her home in rural Murphysboro.
She was picked up by an awaiting vehicle outside her home. The make and model is unknown.
They were heading to the Sonic Restaurant in Carbondale, Il.
Abigail is a 14-year-old girl. She is about 5′03″ tall, around 180 pounds.
Abigail was last seen wearing black and pink glasses, gray Elverado sweatshirt, blue, orange, and white capris style leggings and dark colored reebok tennis shoes.
Abigail was picked up by a male named “Miguel.” He may be from the Jonesboro, Illinois Area.
Anyone with information about Abigail is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-684-2177.
