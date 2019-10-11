First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re in for a couple of really nice days, before a strong cold front moves in late Tuesday. After another chilly morning (patchy frost is likely again this morning especially east of the Mississippi) today will end up sunny and a bit warmer…with southwest breezes helping push afternoon highs closer to 70°. Tonight and Monday continue mostly clear…with lows near 40 and highs Monday about 70 to 75. Humidity levels look to remain relatively low with dew points in the 30s and 40s.
Latest model runs are a touch slower with the Tuesday cold front….moving it into the region in the evening. Still looks like just enough moisture and instability for a line of showers/storms. Behind this front we’ll have breezy and much cooler conditions blowing in by Wednesday morning. Then we’ll gradually warm up again Thursday and Friday. We are still looking at a more unsettled pattern setting up for about Saturday thru Monday of next weekend….thanks to strong and active southwest flow. This may involve 2 or 3 periods of showers and thunderstorms…so stay tuned.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.