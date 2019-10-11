First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Latest model runs are a touch slower with the Tuesday cold front….moving it into the region in the evening. Still looks like just enough moisture and instability for a line of showers/storms. Behind this front we’ll have breezy and much cooler conditions blowing in by Wednesday morning. Then we’ll gradually warm up again Thursday and Friday. We are still looking at a more unsettled pattern setting up for about Saturday thru Monday of next weekend….thanks to strong and active southwest flow. This may involve 2 or 3 periods of showers and thunderstorms…so stay tuned.