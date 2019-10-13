First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

On Tuesday an upper trough will be driving a cold front into the region from the west. Models are still differing a bit but the trend is for the system to look a bit wetter with a better chance of rain and possible some thunderstorms…especially in the late afternoon and evening. Behind this front another chilly air mass will blow into our area from the northwest…so Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler again. Farther out, we are still looking at a more active and wetter pattern by next weekend. Right now it looks like next weekend could be wet and stormy, especially on Sunday….so stay tuned