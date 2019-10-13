First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Quiet and pleasant fall weather is set to continue for another 36 hours or so….until a rather strong cold front moves in Tuesday afternoon and evening. With clear skies and light winds, tonight will be rather chilly again although not as cold as the last couple of nights. No frost advisories tonight, although a bit of frost would not be surprising in favored low-lying areas and valleys. A few high clouds look to sneak in from the south on Monday, otherwise it will be a very pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s north to low 70s south.
On Tuesday an upper trough will be driving a cold front into the region from the west. Models are still differing a bit but the trend is for the system to look a bit wetter with a better chance of rain and possible some thunderstorms…especially in the late afternoon and evening. Behind this front another chilly air mass will blow into our area from the northwest…so Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler again. Farther out, we are still looking at a more active and wetter pattern by next weekend. Right now it looks like next weekend could be wet and stormy, especially on Sunday….so stay tuned
