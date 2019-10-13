Dozens raise awareness for dyslexia in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Step Up for Dyslexia event at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau to raise awareness for dyslexia.
The event began with a picnic followed by activities for the children. The event also included a two mile walk/run and a one mile fun walk.
Decoding Dyslexia Missouri Event Coordinator Amy Swain has a son diagnosed with dyslexia. She said it’s important to make sure to raise awareness for dyslexia to therefore help those children with dyslexia.
"They're not picking up on things as easily as their peers. So it can have a big emotional impact on them," Swain said. "They'll start thinking they are not intelligent or that they are different from others. That's always something that is very hard when you're in school, you want to be the same as your friends."
Misssouri House of Representatives District 147 Kathy Swan said Missouri is making some progress as schools have started the state-mandated screening process earlier this year.
“It’s so important to be screened because we can do classroom accommodations, and depending upon what the child’s needs are, the child then may need special tutoring in order to be able to read. There may be some issues with math as well,” Swan said. “So for a child to be successful at school, successful in a career or any post-secondary education, we need to screen and we need to determine what the child needs so that they can live a full life and provide for their family.”
Decoding Dyslexia Missouri (DDMO) is a grassroots parent-led movement with a mission to educate, advocate and legislate on behalf of those with dyslexia.
The organization focuses on linking families to resources, support, and educational interventions for dyslexia.
The goal for the organization and events is to raise dyslexia awareness, empower families to support their children and inform policy-makers on best practices to identify, remediate and support students with dyslexia in Missouri.
In August, 2019, Missouri Governor Mike Parson proclaimed that September is Dyslexia Awareness Month in the State of Missouri.
The event was sponsored by Modern Woodmen, Camp Merkley, Marco Construction Products and Mindplay.
All proceeds raised will go towards the DDMO's mission.
For more information on dyslexia, visiti the Decoding Dyslexia Missouri website here.
