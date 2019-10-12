Veterans wall in Perryville dedicates new paver garden

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial dedicated a new paver garden on Saturday.
Hundreds gathered around the grounds in front of the Honor Flag Memorial to look at and find the inscribed bricks cemented around the flag pole.
The bricks are available for anyone to purchase a message, business or loved one to be etched in stone forever.
We talked with a couple of Vietnam veterans who cemented their own message in the bricks.
“It’s just dedicated to all the brothers that have been here and gone and the ones that are still here remaining, in honor of them,” Tom Hogenmiller said.
“It’s really, really great that so many people turn out for veterans now,” Paul Jokers said.
Missouri's National Veterans Memorial Executive Director Nancy Guth and Board President Don Fulford both spoke before a wall of people surrounding the new paver garden at the event.
This marks the fifth complete area of the grounds. Plans are still in place to install a cemetery, reflecting fountain, a veteran’s hall and more.
