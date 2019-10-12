More than 150 volunteers raise funds for Rockin’ 4 Relief

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you saw someone sitting in a rocking chair outside of a southeast Missouri business on Saturday, Oct. 12, they weren’t just kicking back. In fact, they were doing it for a great cause.
People of all ages with Rockin' 4 Relief rocked back and forth all day at different locations across southeast Missouri to raise money for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
Trynity Vanek has been rocking for the support of the organization for the last four years. She sat at Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau to ask anyone that came in our out if they would like to support their local first responders.
Vanek said she is passionate about helping out and thank the people that support the first responders.
"They don't get enough appreciation and everybody just likes to hate on them," Vanek said. "Seeing people giving back just means a lot to me because you know that there is people that still care."
Vanek brought a friend along that wanted to show her support as well. Hallie Rollet rocked all day beside Vanek and saw many people donate money out of their pockets for the organization.
"It means a lot to me that so many people care," Rollet said. "It makes my heart warm."
"To know that their loved one is still good and getting loved for and the proper care they need," Vanek added.
Throughout the day on Saturday, approximately 150 volunteers collected donations for families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics who were killed in the line of duty.
Volunteers were at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, and retail locations in various areas in Southeast Missouri.
There were also first responders going around to various locations to thank volunteers for their efforts.
Saturday night, they have the Wings Etc parking lot filled with emergency vehicles. Once the final “rocker” stands up, emergency responders will activate their lights and sirens to celebrate a job well done.
Funds raised from the event will go towards the Backstoppers organization.
