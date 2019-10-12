Mo. Capitol Dome to be lit pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, the Missouri State Capitol Dome will be lit pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The dome will be lit pink at sunset on Friday, and remain lit until Sunday morning.
It will be lit to commemorate those lost to breast cancer, breast cancer survivors, individuals battling the disease, medical professionals, and researchers fighting to find a cure.
“Each year, and often far too soon, breast cancer takes the lives of many of our loved ones," Gov. Parson said. "Lighting the Capitol Dome pink is one small way we can show our support to those in the fight against breast cancer, those we have lost, those who have beat the disease, and those who are working hard to find a cure.”
The National Breast Cancer Foundation celebrates October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year to promote awareness of the disease through education and early detection through breast cancer screening.
Currently, there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer for women who are at risk. Screening by mammography, clinic breast examination, and breast self-examination is important.
The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides grant funding to states, including Missouri, to provide education and services for women.
Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet income, age and insurance guidelines.
“The lighting of the Capitol dome pink to raise awareness about breast cancer is something all Missourians can be grateful for and proud to support," said Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director. "As a practicing OB-GYN for over 30 years, I understand the importance of women’s health and cancer screenings, and in conversations with Governor Parson, I appreciate his understanding and emphasis on prevention of diseases like breast cancer.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.