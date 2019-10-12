Memorial Car Show in Scott City, Mo. to honor local man

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Citizens of Scott City are gathering together on October 12, 2019, to honor local man, Garry Nation.
The car show is being held at Main Street in Scott City, Missouri. Cars began to line up at 3 p.m., with the event starting at 4 p.m and ending at 8 p.m. There will be a memorial cruise set for 7 p.m., escorted by police.
Nation loved old cars, and he had a dream to restore a 1953 GMC pickup truck.
When Nation was diagnosed with cancer he was told he only had 3 months to live, then his friends jumped into action. His friends came together to help him restore the truck, piece by piece. They didn’t know if they could finish it in the time Nation had left, but they were going to try.
One of his friends, who goes by Elmo, described Nation as an “old country boy.”
“He knew what he was facing, and he didn’t ever complain. He never gave up,” said Elmo. “He was in his shop every day, no matter what.”
Garry Nation lost his battle with cancer Sept. 3, 2019, after a battle of 6 long years.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his father, Paul Nation of Scott City; a son, Larry Nation of Scott City and two sisters, Teresa (Robert) Eachus of Patton, Missouri and Dorothy (Mark) Newell of Scott City.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
