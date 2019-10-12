First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A clear, cold morning (coldest since last April) is underway with daybreak temps ranging from the low 30s to around 40. Some scattered frost is likely in colder areas this morning….as well as some areas of thick fog around ponds, lakes and rivers. Otherwise it will be a cool but quiet and pleasant fall day, with generally clear skies and afternoon highs near 60 or so. Clear skies look to continue tonight and Sunday as well. Tonight may stay a few degrees ‘warmer’ thanks to a light southwest breeze, but a bit of frost is still possible especially in favored low-lying areas. Sunday afternoon highs will be several degrees warmer (65 to 70) making for an almost perfect fall day.