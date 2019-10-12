First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A clear, cold morning (coldest since last April) is underway with daybreak temps ranging from the low 30s to around 40. Some scattered frost is likely in colder areas this morning….as well as some areas of thick fog around ponds, lakes and rivers. Otherwise it will be a cool but quiet and pleasant fall day, with generally clear skies and afternoon highs near 60 or so. Clear skies look to continue tonight and Sunday as well. Tonight may stay a few degrees ‘warmer’ thanks to a light southwest breeze, but a bit of frost is still possible especially in favored low-lying areas. Sunday afternoon highs will be several degrees warmer (65 to 70) making for an almost perfect fall day.
The upcoming week looks fairly pleasant….with a weak trough and front on Tuesday followed by dry and cooler conditions for the following few days. Right now rain chances look low but not zero on Tuesday. Our next significant wet pattern looks to be about a week or so out….from next weekend into early the following week as strong southwest flow brings more moisture and better rain chances back to the region.
