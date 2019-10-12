First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our dry, quiet and mostly clear pattern is set to continue for a couple more days. Tonight will be clear and chilly again, though not quite as cold as it was this morning. Still a bit of frost is possible especially eastern counties where it will be less breezy. Southwest winds and rising heights aloft will bring a bit of a warming trend tomorrow into Monday…with highs tomorrow In the upper 60s and into the low 70s on Monday.
A cold front is set to move through on Tuesday with clouds and a few showers or thundershowers. Rain chances and amounts don’t look too strong currently, but behind the front we’ll get another shot of cool, dry air for Wednesday and Thursday. Farther out…a slowly approaching upper trough will give us a few days of strong southwest flow with clouds and periods of rain/storms by next weekend. This could bring some heavier rains, but this is still a long way away.
