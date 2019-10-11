What you need to know Oct. 11

What you need to know Oct. 11
Light fluffy clouds dot the sunny sky in Humboldt, Tennessee. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Jasmine Adams | October 11, 2019 at 4:03 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:03 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Oct. 11.

First Alert Forecast

It will be a wet start for many people across the Heartland today.

Lisa Michaels says this is due to rain and storms moving in along a cold front.

Activity doesn’t look to be severe, but there can be heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 25mph.

Rain will continue through the afternoon as the front will move southeast.

We’ll have a humid and warm start in the morning, but during the early afternoon, temperatures will be dropping rapidly heading into the night.

Highs today will range in the 60s and reaching the 40s by the early evening.

Wind chill values will be in the low to mid 40s by the time football games start.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chill values near freezing.

It will be a sunny and dry weekend, but unseasonably cool with temperatures in the 60s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A company created a pair of “Jesus Shoes” by putting holy water in the soles.

A teen in wheelchair scored a touchdown with help from his team.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.