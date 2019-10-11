What you need to know Oct. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Oct. 11.
It will be a wet start for many people across the Heartland today.
Lisa Michaels says this is due to rain and storms moving in along a cold front.
Activity doesn’t look to be severe, but there can be heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 25mph.
Rain will continue through the afternoon as the front will move southeast.
We’ll have a humid and warm start in the morning, but during the early afternoon, temperatures will be dropping rapidly heading into the night.
Highs today will range in the 60s and reaching the 40s by the early evening.
Wind chill values will be in the low to mid 40s by the time football games start.
Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chill values near freezing.
It will be a sunny and dry weekend, but unseasonably cool with temperatures in the 60s.
- A man was arrested in connection to a double stabbing.
- More people in the Heartland are joining efforts to reduce gun violence.
- A man is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and various other charges in Tennessee.
- A couple of Heartland woman have big hearts and talented hands.
A company created a pair of “Jesus Shoes” by putting holy water in the soles.
A teen in wheelchair scored a touchdown with help from his team.
