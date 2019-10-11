Trump administration ramps up deportations to Cuba

Since the end of the Obama administration, the number of Cubans deported from the U.S. has increased more than tenfold to more than 800 in the past year as the Trump administration enforces a new policy inked just days before it took over. It is also imposing its own sharp limits on who is eligible for asylum. That's an unwelcome development for growing numbers of asylum-seeking Cubans who had long benefited from a generous U.S. approach and their government's unwillingness to take its people back.