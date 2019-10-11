SIU’s Touch of Nature hosting archery hunts for people with disabilities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In November, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center is offering three special archery hunts for those with disabilities.
The first hunt is a Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America Deer Hunt. It is scheduled for Nov. 11 to Nov .14. This hunt is co-sponsored by the non-profit organization Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America and Touch of Nature.
The second is a National Wild Turkey Federation turkey and deer hunt. It begins on Nov. 15 and runs until the Nov. 17. The National Wild Turkey Federation and the Illinois Wheelin’ Sportsmen are co-sponsoring this hunt. They plan to give people with disabilities an opportunity to hunt turkey and deer.
The last hunt is an Illinois Department of Natural Resources deer hunt. The hunt is planned for Nov. 29 until Dec. 1. It is co-sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Chapter of Safari Club.
The hunts are opened to people with a wide variety of disabilities. Every hunter will have a partner to assist them.
They will be able to participate in real hunts and can experience camaraderie with other hunters on Touch of Nature’s 3,100-acre site. It is located along Little Grassy Lake.
Hunters will be required to have current hunter permits and licenses. They will also have to follow all federal and state guidelines.
The general public should be cautious about visiting Touch of Nature Environmental Center during these hunts. Warning signs will be posted to assure the safety of the public, and to secure the hunters privacy.
To learn more about any of the hunts, contact Touch of Nature Environmental Center’s Vicki Lang at 618-453-1121 or at vickil@siu.edu
