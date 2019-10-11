Report: President Trump, Vice President Pence to visit Kentucky before November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New reports suggest the President of the United States, as well as the Vice President of the United States, are coming to Kentucky for an 11th-hour push to keep current Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in office.
Politico reports President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are planning to make separate trips to the Bluegrass state ahead of the November 5 election.
President Trump is slated to rally for Bevin the day before the election, on Nov. 4, “according to two people familiar with the planning of the event” the Politico report says.
Vice President Pence is slated to appear in the state on Nov. 1.
Final details for the rallies haven’t been released yet.
Matt Bevin faces current attorney general Andy Beshear.
Beshear/Coleman Spokesperson Sam Newton released a statement shortly after the announcement saying:
“This race is about right vs. wrong — and there’s nothing that will make Kentuckians forget how Matt Bevin’s attacked public education, tried to illegally cut pensions, and insulted teachers. Under Bevin, too many families across Kentucky are making less every year, and Bevin is still refusing to support protections for people with pre-existing health conditions. Working families are ready for a governor who will be in their corner and Andy Beshear has proven he’ll work with anyone to get the job done. That’s why Andy is gaining support from across party lines, including the endorsement of a sitting Republican State Senator and the Fraternal Order of Police.”
