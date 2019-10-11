Rep. Shimkus says to remove his name from list of Trump supporters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Terrible, despicable and embarrassed. That’s a few words Republican Representative John Shimkus used to describe his feelings about President Donald Trump pulling U.S. troops from Northern Syria.
Shimkus said the move led him to remove his name from a list of the President’s supporters.
The Heartland representative made the comments on Thursday, October 10 during a radio interview with KMOX in St. Louis.
“We have just stabbed our allies in the back,” he said. “The Kurds go all the way back to the first Gulf War. We protected their air space in the no-fly zone. They have, all the areas have been, loyal to us Ally supporters and doing well. This has just shocked, embarrassed and angered me.”
Shimkus represents Illinois’ 115th District, which includes parts of southern Illinois.
He is not running for re-election in 2020.
