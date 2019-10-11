Rain & Storms This Morning

It will be a wet start for many people across the Heartland today due to rain and storms moving in along a cold front. Activity doesn’t look to be severe, but there can be heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 25mph. Rain will continue through the afternoon as the front will move southeast.
A humid and warm start in the morning, but when the front already passes through our northwestern counties during the early afternoon, temperatures will be dropping rapidly heading into the night. Highs today will range in the 60s and reaching the 40s by the early evening. Wind chill values will be in the low to mid 40s by the time Football games will start.
Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chill values near freezing, give or take a few degrees depending on if you are in southern or northern portions of the Heartland. It will be a sunny and dry weekend, but unseasonably cool with temperatures in the 60s.
-Lisa
