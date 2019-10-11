Pulaski County real estate auction now taking bids

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County has finished their tax deed proceedings on delinquent 2015 and later real estate properties.
Pulaski County, acting as a trustee, is now offering a sale of these properties.
There are around 163 items, all sold through a sealed auction.
There is a minimum bit of $813. They will be sold to the highest bidder. All bids must be sealed and in the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office no later than the close of business November 1, 2019.
The office is located in the Pulaski County Courthouse, 500 Illinois Avenue, Mound City, Illinois 62963.
The sale of these lots should be a benefit to the Taxing District and the neighboring property owners. They hope that removing abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhoods will improve, which will increase property values.
The County, as Trustee, hopes the new owners will maintain the properties, and will keep their property taxes paid.
Bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office or online.
For more information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Pulaski County Tax Agent’s Office at 1-800-248-2850, or 618-656-5744 or on their website.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
