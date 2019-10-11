Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Mayfield parking lot

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in a parking lot.
On Thursday, October 10 at 7:09 a.m., Mayfield police responded to a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of the MCP Candle Factory located on Industrial Drive.
Police say the 22-year-old driver of the car was driving southbound in the parking lot when she became distracted and did not see the 28-year-old pedestrian walking. The car hit the pedestrian, causing her to be thrown up in the air and then land on the pavement.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.