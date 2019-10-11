Paducah man arrested in connection to double stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a double stabbing.
James Haskins, 18, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, October 10, emergency responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Columbus Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
Deputies who arrived on scene found two victims with stab wounds. They also found and detained an 18-year-old man identified as the suspect.
Through the investigation, deputies say they learned there was a fight on the street in the 500 block of Columbus Ave. between the homes of the suspect and victim. They say the suspect and victim worked together during the day and after returning home, were involved in an argument which turned physical, leading to the suspect stabbing two men.
Deputies say one man suffered stab wounds to the front and back torso, and the other man suffered a stab wound to the leg. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Detectives interviewed the suspect, identified as Haskins, and learned he was arguing with one of the victims over money. They say Haskins first left the argument to go inside his home and then returned to the street to continue the confrontation.
He’s accused of stabbing the two men during the course of the altercation.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.
