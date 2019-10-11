Ohio teen in wheelchair scores touchdown with help from his teammates

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF/CNN) - It was a touchdown two years in the making for Paul Townsend.
He got to score a touchdown Wednesday night with Miamisburg’s eighth-grade football team.
So what took so long for Townsend to make the play?
Townsend was born with Spina Bifida. He was only given a 2 percent chance of living to the age of one. He’s now 15.
This year, he served as team manager for the eighth-grade football team.
“I love the fact that the team has made him part of it even though he can’t walk and run the way they do. He uses wheels,” Helena Baker, Paul’s mom, said. “He actually helped draw up the play that he’s going to be doing tonight. I’m very proud of my little boy.”
“We’re gonna run one of our normal running plays. Were going to hand the ball off to him and one of the kids kind of sticking as our guard and they’re good friends. So he’s gonna push them down the field as they chase him and get a touchdown,” the coach said.
“Like the whole team came together. We’ve been practicing this play. And you just really want to give that touchdown,” said one of Townsend’s teammates.
“I’m gonna score a touchdown and I wasn’t gonna fumble,” Townsend said.
And he didn’t. Townsend said it felt great to put a touchdown on the scoreboard.
Copyright 2019 WKEF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.