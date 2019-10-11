Officials: Mo. man arrested for sex trafficking of child, child pornography

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Farmington, Mo. man on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control officials announced the arrest of 30-year-old James L. Rodgers.
Rodgers was arrested for sexual trafficking and possession of child pornography.
Investigators said Rodgers was found at his home on North Carleton Street in Farmington.
After this initial contact, officials developed information leading them to get a search warrant for the home.
While searching Rodgers’ home, officials found that he had computer equipment containing child pornography.
Investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment and found information that indicated Rodgers had been in contact with more than one child.
The contacts were made over the Internet and were sexual in nature, officials said.
Rodgers was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail.
A day later, on Thursday, St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rodgers with one count of sexual trafficking of a child first degree and one count of sexual trafficking of a child second degree. Rodgers’s bond was set at $500,000.
This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.
