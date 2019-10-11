Oct. 13 named as “Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day” in Mo.

“People like me, who are terminally ill and know we are dying, have a different outlook on life. We appreciate the small moments that take your breath away and cherish time we have left. In its own way this has been a horrible blessing. I know that I will not likely live to see my three beautiful daughters who are currently 9, 7, and 4, graduate high school or college and definitely won’t be around to watch them get married and have children of their own. But every day I tell them how much I love them and leave them bits of my knowledge to carry in their hearts with them through life, in the moments they want me there, but I simply cannot be.”