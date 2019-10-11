Oct. 13 named as “Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day” in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, proclaimed October 13, 2019 as “Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.”
Missouri officials said the governor’s proclamation encourages people with metastatic breast cancer to talk to their physician about the disease and to find support groups and services.
The announcement comes after Gov. Person was asked by metastatic breast cancer survivor Rebecca Shutz of O’Fallon to help raise awareness.
Schutz is a volunteer cancer advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).
Shutz wrote to Parson to request action.
“People like me, who are terminally ill and know we are dying, have a different outlook on life. We appreciate the small moments that take your breath away and cherish time we have left. In its own way this has been a horrible blessing. I know that I will not likely live to see my three beautiful daughters who are currently 9, 7, and 4, graduate high school or college and definitely won’t be around to watch them get married and have children of their own. But every day I tell them how much I love them and leave them bits of my knowledge to carry in their hearts with them through life, in the moments they want me there, but I simply cannot be.”
Missouri officials said she asked for the governor to raise awareness that chemotherapy never ends for some breast cancer patients.
For metastatic breast cancer patients, scans continue every few months. Finding a cure is the only hope, Missouri officials said.
The disease takes the lives of 806 Missourians every year.
In the U.S., one in eight women have a possibility of being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes.
