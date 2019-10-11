1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash in Dunklin County, Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | October 11, 2019 at 4:52 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 5:04 AM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Thursday, Oct. 10 in Dunklin County, Missouri.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Route J east of Glennonville.

The driver, 31-year-old Rodney L. Labryer of Poplar Bluff, was headed west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Also in the vehicle was 32-year-old Thomas L. Victery of Poplar Bluff.

Officials said Labryer ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned and threw him from inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell around 9:15 p.m.

Victery was taken by ambulance to an area medical center with serious injuries.

