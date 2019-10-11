Gun violence prevention chapter adds second Heartland group

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More people in the Heartland are joining efforts to reduce gun violence, but since it’s a polarizing issue many have different approaches to getting it done.
According to fatal injury data from the Centers For Disease Control, nearly 40,000 people were shot and killed in 2017. That averages out to 109 Americans being fatally shot every day.
The statistic are striking and are also motivating people to join a grass roots movement.
One of them is Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America which has tripled its number of local groups in Missouri over the past year and a half.
The 18th group will be based out of Poplar Bluff, and organizer Lynda Stewart said they now have more than 300 supporters throughout Southeast Missouri.
Stewart said the shooting in El Paso, Texas is driving a lot of interest because rural families shop at Walmart and could see themselves as victims.
A policy that Stewart and other moms are demanding action on is background checks for all guns sales which 85 percent of Americans support, according to a Pew Research poll.
“You have to remember when our background check law was written all of these years ago, the internet was just in its infancy," Stewart said. “Just like so many of our laws they need to be updated to reflect the times because back when it was written there we only brick and mortar stores and now we’ve got online, if you’re answering an ad in your local newspaper. If you’re at a garage sale.”
But not everyone agrees with that approach.
At Shooters Gun Shop, owner Lanell Lang says they uses the National Instant Criminal Background Check System on every firearm sale.
Lang said the current law works, and NICS has blocked more than 3.5 million sales to prohibited purchasers since 1994, according to US Bureau of Justice statistics.
Instead, Lang supports reducing gun violence through more firearm education.
“I’m all for gun safety. You need to teach your kids or whomever, even if it’s not your child to respect the firearm. To show them what can happen with a firearm," Lang said. "They have to go through a hunter safety course, and it’s not the guns that kill people. It’s the people.”
In February 2019 the US House of Representatives passed H.R. 8 known as the Bipartisian Background Checks Act of 2019 but the U.S. Senate has not taken up the proposed bill for months now.
