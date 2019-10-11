Frost possible by daybreak on Saturday!

Frost advisories are posted for tonight into Saturday morning! Our northwestern counties are under a freeze warning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s everywhere by Saturday morning. Lots of sunshine will help warm us through the day on Saturday, but it will still be chilly at times with highs near 60. Another cold night expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, patchy frost possible again. Highs will be warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Our next chance of rain will move into the Heartland on Tuesday.