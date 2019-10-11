First Alert: Muggy, rainy morning across the Heartland

(KFVS) - It will be a wet start for many people across the Heartland today.
Lisa Michaels says this rain does not look severe. It may get heavy and wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph however.
Rain will continue through the afternoon as the front moves southeast.
During the early afternoon, temperatures will drop rapidly through the evening.
Highs today will range in the 60s and fall to the 40s by the early evening.
Wind chill values will be in the low to mid 40s by the time Heartland Football Friday gets underway.
Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chill values near freezing.
It will be a sunny and dry weekend, but unseasonably cool with temperatures in the 60s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.