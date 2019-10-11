First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong cold almost exactly bi-sects the Heartland at mid-day. Ahead of the front we’ve got heavier rains, with air temps in the 60s. Behind the front rain is patchy and lighter but air temps are falling quickly into the 50s and 40s. As we go through the afternoon the entire region will be cloudy, chilly and breezy with temps in the 50s and 40s….but with light rain tapering off from west to east. Skies should be clearing by about 7 or 8 o’clock…but it will be breezy and cold with temps falling through the 40s. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s…and if the winds can decrease before daybreak some patchy frost is likely, especially in favored low-lying areas.