First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong cold almost exactly bi-sects the Heartland at mid-day. Ahead of the front we’ve got heavier rains, with air temps in the 60s. Behind the front rain is patchy and lighter but air temps are falling quickly into the 50s and 40s. As we go through the afternoon the entire region will be cloudy, chilly and breezy with temps in the 50s and 40s….but with light rain tapering off from west to east. Skies should be clearing by about 7 or 8 o’clock…but it will be breezy and cold with temps falling through the 40s. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s…and if the winds can decrease before daybreak some patchy frost is likely, especially in favored low-lying areas.
The weekend will be mainly clear and cool…with a slow warming trend kicking in by Sunday. Dry and warmer conditions will continue into early next week as well…with Monday being perhaps the nicest day of the week. A weak upper trough and cold front are still being advertised for Tuesday with clouds and some lighter rains….but behind that front we’ll get another surge of cool, dry weather for the second half of next week.
