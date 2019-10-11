Drivers asked to avoid westbound lanes of I-24 due to semi crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are working a crash on Interstate 24 involving a semi truck.
Police said drivers should avoid the westbound lanes of the road from Exit 3 (Cairo Road) through Exit 7 (Lone Oak Road).
One lane of the interstate is closed at the 3 mile marker.
A wrecker is currently clearing the scene, police said.
A semi truck jack-knifed and is blocking the westbound lanes at the 7 mile marker.
Traffic is moving slowly and is beginning to back up.
