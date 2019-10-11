Drivers asked to avoid westbound lanes of I-24 due to semi crash

The eastbound lane restriction has slowed traffic, creating about a 3-mile backup.
By Jasmine Adams | October 11, 2019 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:36 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are working a crash on Interstate 24 involving a semi truck.

Police said drivers should avoid the westbound lanes of the road from Exit 3 (Cairo Road) through Exit 7 (Lone Oak Road).

One lane of the interstate is closed at the 3 mile marker.

A wrecker is currently clearing the scene, police said.

A semi truck jack-knifed and is blocking the westbound lanes at the 7 mile marker.

Traffic is moving slowly and is beginning to back up.

